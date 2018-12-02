SAVE Changthang organises Pre-Losar Reception

Share Share 0 Share 0

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH: Few days ahead of Losar, Ladakhi New Year, Students Association for Village Education (SAVE), a students’ association of Nyuma block of Changthang region, organised a Pre-Losar Reception Programme at Shenam Community Hall Leh for its members, supporters and well-wishers on the auspicious occasion of Ganden Ngamchot on Sunday.

Butter lamps were offered to commemorate auspicious occasion.

President LBA, Tsewang Thinles was the Chief Guest on the occasion while former CEC Dorjay Motup was the Guest of Honour.

A mesmerising traditional as well as modern cultural performances were presented by SAVE members and a book titled ‘Little Book of Folk Songs: Ladakh’ compiled by SARZHENGS Media wing of the organisation was released. Ladakhi cuisines were served to the guests for lunch on the occasion.

Appreciating SAVE for its noble initiatives in helping students’ education and also for promoting and preserving rich cultural heritage of Ladakh, President LBA Tsewang Thinles announced to support the students association with an amount of Rs 1 lakh from LBA. Besides this he also promised to mobilise resources from other sources for the students association. Thinles invited SAVE to present a programme on Losar celebration of Changthang next year on Losar at Leh Chowkhang.

Briefing about the activities of the students organisation, President SAVE Tashi Gyalsan informed that a 40-day Intensive Learning Winter Coaching Camp has been planned at Nyuma to be commenced from December 25. He added that SAVE will also give an Ice Hockey Coaching also with support from Ladakh Women’s Ice Hockey Foundation and Health Inc. as a part of the winter camp. The winter programme will also include music class, art and craft workshop to convert waste into craft, theatre workshop, Ladakhi history, English communication skills, screening of world famous inspiring documentaries, essay and painting competition, and cultural workshop besides others.

Former CEC Dorjay Motup, Director Ladakh Theatre Organisation Leh Mipham Odsal and Councillor Korzok Gyurmet Dorjay also spoke on the occasion. Among others who attended the programme include Councillors from Changthang region Konchok Stanzin and Thupstan Angchuk, Nominated Councillor Rinchen Lhamo, Commandant CRPF Rigzin Angmo, Founder-Secretary Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation Dr Sonam Wangchok, Sarpanch Kuyul Orgyan Chosdon and President Young Drukpa Association Ladakh Rinchen Wachar.

It is pertinent to mention that over the last few years SAVE has been a revolutionary movement by students of Changthang Nyuma. Students from remote parts of Nyuma region of Changthang, a region that used to be seen as educationally backward about a decade ago, coming up with innovative programmes to guide younger brothers and sisters is indeed a revolution and a hope for a bright future not just for Nyuma alone but for the whole of Ladakh.