Savarkar no less a social reformer

Veer Savarkar is known for his revolutionary deeds during nation’s freedom struggle against British. But no less notable is his contribution to the social causes. Among many great works that he did the most prominent one was regarding social harmony. So as to remove the caste based untouchability in the religious affairs, as also in social life, he initiated in great way the tradition of mass singing of devotional songs[ bhajans], which hadno place for caste-barriers of any kind. Touring different places of Maharashtra, he campaigned against the caste-based segregation then practiced in the schools. So that not because of lack of money the so-called low-caste children may be deprived of attending the schools he collected the funds from the prosperous-class and, thus, provided the slates and chalks to them, and monetary incentives to their parents. Festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and Makar Sankranti were the occasions for him to visit the localities resided by the castes like Mahars [low-caste people mainly found in Maharashtra], Charmkars[cobblers] and Valmikis [sweepers]. Not alone he did all this, notably. This work of his was comprised of the people hailing from the different upper castes.

Making the use of the local custom of Haldi-kumkum [religious celebration, belonging particularly to Maharashtra, for the women-folk to mark their happy and long married life] for the cause of social-harmony, he with his wife,Yamunabai or Mai, used to organize the function of “Get-together” for the women folk of all castes, including those being called untouchables, to celebrate it together. Startinga pan-Hindu café, he employed a man from so-called low-caste of Mahar to look after it. Anybody coming to meet Savarkar was required to have consumed something from it from the hands of Mahar first. Most strange thing regarding untouchability was that Mahar used to think they would get defiled on taking meal sitting with Valmikis; and that Valmikies refused to sit with Chamars while doing so. Means, with upper castes all were willing to sit to take meals, but when it came to sit with fellow untouchables the same willingness soon took the form of mutual disregard. To deal with this Savarkar started sarvjatisahabhoj [mass-feast composed of all the castes] in a great way. One such grand sahabhoj he once organized in ‘PatitpavanMandir’, which he got it build in Ratnagiri with the purpose of bringing harmony in the realm of religion. This was the temple where all could enter to perform the religious rites. “That race which has no strength to protect its existing temples has forfeited its right to build new ones.

The objective of this temple is to build that strength. Today, it is not just the Mahar, Chamar or the untouchable community that is degraded, the entire Hindu society, slave that it has become of foreign rule, is degraded. I will call Him who raises this entire degraded Hindu nation as Patitpavan. I will call only Him who restores all that we Hindus have lost as Patitpavan”- was his view behind the concept of such temple.