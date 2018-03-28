Saurabh Shukla’s play ‘Barff’ staged

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: On the sixth day of the Jammu leg of the ongoing Eighth World Theatre Olympics, Saurabh Shukla’s play ‘Barff’ was staged here at Abhinav Theatre on Tuesday.

Set in picturesque Kashmir during winter, Barff is a thriller which spans over one night. Desperate parents of an ailing child and an unsuspecting doctor are the three lives caught in the whirlwind of conflicting questions of truth, reality and belief.

Barff raises many questions – Is truth what we all experience together or we all have our own different truths? Does truth lead to belief or it’s the belief which constructs the truth? Does truth actually exist or it’s just a manifestation of one’s own belief? This gripping Hindi thriller by Saurabh Shukla questions truth & belief which takes the protagonist on a journey to find ‘Truth of the other side’. The play was written and directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by AGP World.

Earlier, interacting with media persons, Shukla said that his play ‘Barff’ based on Kashmir Valley which depicts the relations of human beings.

He said “Few years ago I visited Kashmir Valley and stayed there for quite sometime in connection shooting of my film. “During my visit I noticed a sense of seclusion among the people in the Kashmir Valley. The people of Kashmir Valley are quite innocent,” he said.