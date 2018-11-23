Saurabh inspects Provident Fund Organisation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat on Thursday inspected the divisional office of Labour, Provident Fund Organization and Assistant Labour Commissioner Srinagar wherein he passed on the spot directions for setting up of Grievance Cells in all offices of labour and provident fund organizations J&K.

The Commissioner Secretary also directed the staff of both the departments to work for the welfare of people and provide a cordial office environment to the general public and particularly to the workers of both organized sector and unorganized sector.