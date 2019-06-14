Saurabh Bhagat reviews implementation of PM-SYM Scheme

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissioner, Secretary, Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat on Thursday convened a meeting to review the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Daan (PM-SYM) Scheme in the State.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary stressed about the importance of the scheme which has been recently launched by the Government of India in which pension to the Unorganized Workers has been ensured.

He directed all the Heads of Labour & Employment Department to play their role in the awareness of the scheme among common masses particularly un-organized workers so that the benefits percolate down.

The pension scheme is targeted to provide unorganised sector workers a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000. All the unorganized workers up to 18 to 40 years of age can subscribe to the PM-SYM scheme, which entails a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000 on attaining the age of 60 years on a monthly contribution of a small amount during their working life.

The Commissioner Secretary directed District officers to get the complete data of unorganized workers from the respective department and conduct the awareness programme for them, so that these also brought under the fold of this scheme.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Labour and employment Khurshid Ahmad, Director Employment Yaspal Suman, Director EDI Tufail Matoo and other senior officers of the department.