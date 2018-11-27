Satsang is also enjoying your own company

Share Share 0 Share 0

Eckhart was once sitting all alone under a grove of trees in a lonely place. A friend who was passing by went up to him and said, “I saw you sitting, lonely, and I thought I would keep you company.” Eckhart replied, “I was with myself, but you have come, and if anything, I am feeling lonely now.”

Are you ever in your own company like this? This is Satsang. This is prayerfulness; meditation. When you are all alone within yourself and there is no thought, no thought of anyone, you are in your own company – when the outer world is absent inside. In that companionless solitude, aloneness, the truth is realised because in your innermost being you yourself are that truth.

It is a question of being religious, not of appearing religious. Whenever anyone asks me about being religious the first thing I inquire of him is, “Do you want to appear religious or to become religious?” The two are different dimensions. Being religious involves a discipline for Self-realisation; appearing religious is just self-adornment. The stereotyped garbs of hermits and monks, marks on their foreheads and bodies, and other paraphernalia – all these are for appearing religious; it is very easy.

Like religious clothes, religious qualities can also be worn. People wear them like ornaments of decoration. And this deception is even deeper. When we have a fever and the body is running a temperature, we don’t try to get rid of the fever by bringing down the temperature. We try to reduce the fever and this brings the temperature down. Temperature is only a symptom of the fever, not a disease in itself; only an indication, not an enemy. What would you call those who begin to battle with temperature itself ?

This same kind of nonsense goes on concerning religious life, moral life. Outward indications are mistaken for the enemy, the symptoms are taken for the disease, and we begin to fight with them. This does not help to eliminate the disease, on the contrary it is the patient who will surely be eliminated.

Ego, untruth, violence, lust, anger, greed, infatuation are all indications, symptoms. They are the temperature, not the disease. They are not to be fought against directly; through them we need only to know there is an enemy within. Ignorance of the Self is this enemy. This ignorance is expressed in a variety of ways, like ego, untruth, violence, lust, fear and anger. Hence, destroying these cannot destroy the ignorance of Self, because that is the root and these are merely its expressions.

Anyway, these symptoms cannot be destroyed directly. At the most you end up putting plastic flowers of truth over untruth, of nonviolence over violence and of fearlessness over fear. You may have decorated yourselves with such flowers, and they may have deceived others, but i hope you are not deceived by them yourself.