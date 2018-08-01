Satah gets 1×5 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Additional District Development Commissioner Pankaj Magotra on Wednesday inaugurated 1×5MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station at Satah (Nud).

Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC said that with the commissioning of this receiving station and power scenario in the district will improve. He appreciated the efforts of PDD and asked them to keep check on power pilferage. He appealed the people to make judicious use of power particularly in peak hours.

The receiving station will cover three feeders and will benefit villages Daboh, Shah Balodi, Palk, Jamora, Sarai, Sadayali Gopalchora, Balore, Satah, Nud proper, Purani Galli, Papad, District Police line and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Nud.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer, PDD, AEE PDD, field functionaries of the department and a large number of local people were also present.