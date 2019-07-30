Sat visits Wards 40, 41; takes stock of people’s grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) conducted an extensive tour of Wards 40 and Ward 41 and interacted with hundreds of locals during his tour.

He was also accompanied by State Secretary Sanjay Baru (Corporator), District President Ayodhya Gupta, Corporator ward 41 Neelam Nargotra, State Media secretary BJP Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, PWD officials and many others including inhabitants of the wards. Sharma also took stock of basic amenities in both wards.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that he was apprised of the problems faced by locals in the area including damaged roads due to rains and covering of deep drains for which concerned departments were called on the spot for early redressal. Sharma assured public that the work will be taken up to resolve the issue in a time bound manner to benefit the locals at the earliest.

JE Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Katoch, Abhsihek Sharma, Rajesh Saini, Santosh, Vicky Mahajan, Atul Chopra and Parveen Ghai were also present.