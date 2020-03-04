Sat tours Ward 29, listens to public grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In order to cater with the demands of locals, former Minister Sat Sharma (CA) toured Ward 29 of Jammu West Assembly segment and visited Rajpura, Shakti Nagar and other adjoining areas of the ward and interacted with hundreds of inhabitants as well.

Pertinent to mention, a deputation hailing from the ward met the former MLA and asked him to conduct an extensive tour in the ward in order to overcome the problems faced by the residents.

Sharma was also accompanied by District President BJP Munish Khajuria, Corporator Surinder Choudhary, Mandal President Keshav Chopra and many others including many inhabitants of the ward.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said the main problem in the area was the construction of some lanes which were completed sometime back for which the funds were sanctioned from his CDF (Constituency Development Fund) and some were done under the funds sanctioned through JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation). Also, construction works of community hall in Shiv Mandir will also be taken up in some days so that a proper place for gatherings of people in the ward could be built.