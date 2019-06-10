Sat takes stock of people’s grievances

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma on Sunday conducted an extensive tour of wards no 24 and 26 to take stock of people’s grievances besides reviewing various ongoing development works. He also took stock of basic amenities in Rajpura area.

Sharma was accompanied by officials from PHE Department, local residents, and BJP leaders of the wards.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said that he was apprised of the problem of shortage of water supply in some households in the area, for which AEE PHE was called on spot for early redressal. Sharma assured public that work will be taken up to resolve the issue in a time bound manner.

The locals also thanked former MLA for installation of a new 250 KVA transformer. He said that installation of new transformer will help in ending crisis of power in aforesaid areas.

AEE PHE Rajesh Sethi, State Incharge Protocol Subash Gupta, District General Secretary BJP Sanjeev Sharma, Rajesh Bali, Romesh Gupta, Yash Gupta, Ankit Khajuria, Romesh Khanna, Munish Raja, Sunil Sarmal, Gurbachan Singh and Master Ashok were also present on the occasion.