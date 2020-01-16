Sat starts development works in Ward No 41

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To fulfill basic needs of public, former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West Sat Sharmastarted construction works for lanes at Patta Chungi area, Ward 41. Sharma was accompanied by Corporator Ward No 41 Sanjay Baru, District President Munish Khajuria, JMC officials, local residents besides a number of political activists of the area. The works would be done under the supervision of JMC at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 lakh, funds for which were sanctioned from CDF (Constituency Development Fund) scheme of former MLA during his tenure but its work got delayed due to administrative reasons. Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that wherever necessary, development works would be taken up on priority and concerned departments will be asked to solve problems of people in all 26 wards of Jammu West Assembly segment. He also appealed to residents to keep their surroundings clean besides promoting noble cause of Swachh Bharat to strengthen the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Baru said that it was a long pending demand of residents and with the efforts of former MLA, the works are now being taken up by JMC. He also hailed the efforts of former MLA for development of the area.

AEE JMC Vinay Arora, Deen Dyal Sharma, Ramesh Sharma, Dr K A Suri, Jaideep Sambyal, Vikram Singh, Puneet Mahajan, Jatin Sethi, Vinod Wazir, Bodh Raj, Jagjeet Singh, Atul Chopra, Balwinder Singh, Rajesh Saini, Bubesh Sharma, Naresh Sharma, Naresh Guptam Yash Pal shivgotra, Sham Lal, Narinder Biri and Daleep Mithas were also present.