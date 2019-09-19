Sat starts development works in Ward No 35

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To provide streamlined deep-drains to inhabitants of Jammu West Assembly Constituency, former Minister and Ex-MLA Sat Sharma started construction work of deep-drains near Bread Factory, Paloura under ward no 35 on Wednesday.

Sharma was accompanied by a large number of people including Corporators of Ward nos 35 and 38, Yash Pal Sharma (Mantoo) and Surinder Sharma, District President BJP Ayodhya Gupta, State Secretary and Incharge Jammu West Praduman Singh, UEED officials, local residents and political activists of the area.

The aforesaid works would be completed under the supervision of UEED at an estimated cost of Rs 8 lakh. Moreover, crates would also be installed along with a wall so that water from deep-drains do not come out during rainy season.

BJP Mandal President BJP Vijay Sharma, Mandal General Secretary BJP Raveesh Mengi, Sanket Sharma, Sanjay Bhat, Vijay Sharma, Sandesh Dogra, Master Magotra, Master Joginder Pal Sharma, Vicky Sharma and Yash Pal Gupta were also present on the occasion.