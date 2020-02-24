Sat starts development works in Sarwal Chowk

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister Sat Sharma on Sunday visited Sarwal Chowk area under Ward no 18 and started construction work of lane. The former minister was accompanied by Corporator Dinesh Gupta, District President Munish Khajuria, State Secretary BJP Praduman Singh, Mandal President Raveesh Mengi, JMC officials, local residents and political activists of the area.

During his visit, he interacted with many people and listened to their grievances. The works will be done under the supervision of JMC at an estimated cost of Rs 7.50 lakh and the funds were allotted to Corporator from JMC under stage works.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that construction of this lane was a long pending demand of residents, which has been fulfiled by the efforts of Corporator. Sharma highlighted major works taken up in the constituency and in the ward during past 5 years, which included construction of all main and link roads, setting-up of new transformers to improve power scenario and replacing decades-old water pipes with new ones to provide fresh drinking water to inhabitants of Jammu West.

Sat said that Jammu West Constituency is moving towards achieving the status of a Model Constituency. He mentioned that more projects are in pipeline and will be executed in time bound manner.

“There were so many pending demands in the Constituency which were completed during my tenure as MLA. Numerous crucial were resolved from time to time in order to avoid public distress,” said Sat, and directed JMC officers to complete the ongoing works in the ward at the earliest, ensuring good quality of material.

Sangeeta Gupta, Kailash Sharma (Karan), Ashok Gandhi, Sunita Arora, Ram Pyari, Krishan Sarmal, Naridner Gupta, Satinder Gupta, Pritam Lal, Kapil Chadha, Ramesh Gupta, Sanjay Kumar, Ankush Bakshi, Reetiz Khajuria and several others were also present on the occasion.