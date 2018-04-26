Sat starts construction work of community hall

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Providing a systematic structure of infra in all spheres of Jammu West, State President BJP and MLA Sat Sharma visited Gole Gujral area of Ward 32 along with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) officials and started developmental works for construction of community hall.

Pertinent to mention, the hall is being constructed with the amount contributed by MLA through his CDF (Constituency Development Fund) scheme which constitutes Rs 13.50 lakh and an amount of Rs 5 lakh has been contributed by JMC.

Sat said that the work for the community hall was started some time back in which pillars and slabs were placed but due to some reasons, JMC could not take up the works and the construction of a fully fledged community hall was left. BJP District President Ayodhya Gupta, Mandal President Jeet Angral, Adv Rajesh Gupta, Sat Pal Karlupia, Darshan Singh Chib and Girdhari Lal were also present.