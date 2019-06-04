Sat raises concern over frequent power cuts

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To know about the basic amenities being provided to the residents of Jammu West Assembly segment, former MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma (CA) visited Gole and Garden Avenue areas of Ward 31 and interacted with locals.

District President Ayodhya Gupta and Mandal Vice President Deepak Kumar accompanied the former MLA.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat said that a fruitful visit was conducted in the ward in both the areas and during the visit residents raised some basic problems in their localities including sanitation and upgradation of some lanes and drains in the localities of the ward for which concerned officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation have been informed to take up the works in the areas as soon as possible in order to avoid public distress.

He also stated that locals have also informed him about the frequent power cuts in the area for which he immediately called concerned Executive Engineer and asked him to check the problem of power cuts on priority so that people get relief in scorching summers.

Dr Yudhishtir Gupta, Sushant Gupta, Sudesh Suri, Sukesh Gupta, Dev Rattan Gupta, DP Gupta, Joginder Gupta, TR Shariya, Bharat Bhushan, Bablu Chand, Jang Kumar, Makhan Lal, Ashok Kumar and Roshan Lal were also present.