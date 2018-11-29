Sat provides financial assistance to family of injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister Sat Sharma (CA) on Wednesday along with Secretary Red Cross provided financial assistance to the family of Amit Gupta who has been left disabled after meeting with an accident.

Amit has sustained spinal injuries after he fell from the terrace of his house into Nallah. A cheque amounting to Rs 50,000 was given to the family and monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for a period of one year to meet the medical expenses was also provided. Sharma was accompanied by Secretary Red Cross Society Dinesh Gupta, Corporator Ward 29 Surinder Choudhary, Corporator Ward 9 Suneet Raina, District President BJP Ayodhya Gupta, local residents, political and social activists of the area.

Sat said that it is the duty of the government and elected representatives to take care of its people.

During his tenure as MLA, Sharma was approached by the family of the injured after which he contacted Divisional Commissioner and Secretary Red Cross and sought their help to aid the family.

Munish Khajuria, Munish Raja, Kaka Gupta, Urvashi Gupta, Raghu Pal Sharma, Amar Pal Singh, Hira Lal and Neetu Sharma were also present.