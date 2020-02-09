Sat provides Ayushman Bharat card to needy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking Narendra Modi led NDA Government’s schemes at grass root level, former Minister and ex-MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma provided Ayushman Bharat Golden card to a blood-cancer patient namely Meenakshi Malhotra at her residence in Puran Nagar, Ward no 31 of Talab Tillo.

Sharma was accompanied by BJP District President Munish Khajuria, former District President Ayodhya Gupta, Incharge Ayushman Bharat Puneet Mahajan and many others including local residents and political activists of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat said that the flagship scheme of Government, Ayushman Bharat is the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide universal healthcare to poor, needy and vulnerable sections of the country.

Others present on the occasion Deepak Kumar, Bablu Chand, Narinder Dogra, Vicky Gupta, Sahil Sharma, Munish Rakwal and Ghanshyam Sharma.