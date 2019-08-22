Sat listens to people’s grievances at Ward No 31

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With a mission to solve people’s grievances by visiting door to door, former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma toured Bhawani Nagar, Puran Nagar and other adjoining areas of Ward 31 of the Assembly segment.

Sharma interacted with a large number of people and inquired about their grievances. Hundreds of local residents told their problems to the Former MLA which were taken into serious note by the BJP leader and were solved on priority.

PDD officials were also present on the spot. Sat Sharma said that a fruitful visit was conducted in the area for which majority problems were solved on spot which included sanitation problem, sewerage problem, pending construction works of two lanes and others. He stated that the main problem which was brought to his notice by the locals that the transformer installed in the area which caters to the need of thousands of inhabitants is of a low capacity and within a time span of 10 days, the transformer got damaged three times due to overloading.

He said the transformer has now been upgraded from 400 KVA to 630 KVA which will provide a lot of relief to thousands of inhabitants of the area. He also stated that pending works will also be taken up in coming days and concerned departments have been notified to take up the remaining works in order to avoid public distress.

JE PDD TP Singh, Mandal Vice President BJP Deepak Kumar, Sahil Sharma, Bablu Chand, Ganisham, Sohail Khan, Vishu Sharma, Ghan Shyam Sharma, Babli Mahajan, Rajesh Koul, Vishu Sharma, Rohit Anand, Bhushan Gupta, Bablee, Kuldeep Kumar and several others also accompanied Former MLA during his tour in the Ward.