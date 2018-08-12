Sat inaugurates free eye check-up camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma (CA) on Saturday inaugurated free eye and diabetes check-up camp organized by Sachdeva Netrayalya here.

People from all walks of life participated in the camp. Apart from the Chief Guest, locals and political activists were also present. Hundreds of people participated in the camp for their eye and diabetic check-up.

The programme was organised by Dr Abhishek Sachdeva and renowned Eye Specialist Dr Sanjay Sachdeva and Dr Sunil Mehra Retina Speacilaist from Amritsar were also present who examined patients in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that such camps are the need of the hour in today’s time as people experience such problems related to eyes and Sugar when they grow old and such things should not be taken lightly as they cause serious problems in future. He also stated that such camps are also a boon for people who are under low income groups and many such people have attended the camp as well who were also provided with free medicines from doctors.

Kuldeep Magotra, Arun Chhibber, Dinesh Gupta, Sanjeev Sharma, Sangeta Gupta, Rajesh Bali, Inderjeet Sawhney, Ramesh Sharma, Rajinder Mintoo, Harsh, Happy, Sanjay Gupta and Ashok Sharma were also present.