Sat inaugurates development work at Hari Nagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Addressing the issues of local residents from Hari Nagar area in Ward 34 falling under Jammu West Constituency, BJP State President and MLA, Sat Sharma inaugurated lane construction work in the presence of prominent members of the civil society.

BJP State Additional Publicity Secretary, Parduman Singh, District President Ayodhya Gupta and JMC officials were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Sat said that BJP believes in the policy of development rather than profiteering and today every Indian National can proudly say that the country is heading towards its pristine glory under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah.

While giving information about the present construction of lanes, Sat Sharma said these are being constructed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) with an estimated cost of Rs 11.40 lakh. He instructed the concerned agency to undertake the present work with no compromise on the quality of materials utilized and the workmanship.

Sat Sharma also conducted door to door meeting with the locality residents to enquire their issues regarding any concerns they are having with the development works in the area. He appealed to the common public to monitor the ongoing work and report any dissatisfaction.

Vijay Sharma, Om Parkash, Parshottam Dogra, Parsuram, Rajesh Kumar, Sandeep Kaul and Sunita Thapar were also present.