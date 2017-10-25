Sat felicitates young fencer Shreya Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State BJP President and MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma on Wednesday felicitated young fencer of the State, Shreya Gupta, daughter of Sanjay Gupta, resident of Nitco Lane, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Shreya has won gold medals in under-17 and under 14 category in individual events and one gold medal in under-14 category and bronze in under-17 category in team events.

She was also awarded best fencer in the State recently and selected to represent India at Abu Dhabi in the next fencing event.

While felicitating the young sports enthusiast, Sat lauded her efforts for excelling in the field and said that it is really a good omen that the children especially girls are taking a foot forward to contribute in the field.

He said that the due recognition and importance is needed to be given to the co-curricular activities in the schools and elsewhere and quoted the saying that sound mind lives in a sound body.

He said that as an elected representative of the Constituency, he is making all out efforts to develop the infrastructure for indoor and outdoor sports in the area and soon the public will be gifted with state of the art stadium at their disposal for grooming sports related talents of their wards.

The craze towards the sports also helps to check the menace of drug addiction, he added.

While lauding Shreya’s efforts, Sat Sharma also linked her achievements to the empowerment of women in society and asked to promote the girl child for various competitive activities, so that they can do extremely well in their respective fields and bring laurels to their parents as well as the nation.

Ayodhya Gupta, Prem Gupta, Jeet Angral, Parneesh Mahajan, Lovekesh Gondi, Munish Rakwal and Deepak Kumar were also present during the programme.