Sat felicitates Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar awardee Onkar Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma felicitated and honoured Onkar Singh, resident of Talab Tillo who recently was awarded with Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar from President, Ram Nath Kovind.

Quoting Onkar as the gem of Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma felicitated the young lad and asked the younger generation to fulfill their aspirations on the same footsteps and determination, the young boy chose to shape his career.

Sharma was also accompanied by District President BJP Munish Khajuria, Mandal Presidents Keshav Chopra and Raveesh Mengi, Corporators Sanjay Baru and Neelam Nargotra and many others including his parents Balwinder Singh, Poonamjit Kour and Grandmother Ajit Kour.

Sat said the interest of the youngster for intellect in such a tender age is rare and extraordinary.

He said that at an age of seven, Onkar first started developing websites and not just this, his interest in the field of literature is also remarkable and it led him to write a book “When the Time Stops” which led him to achieve many awards including the world record for the “Youngest Theoretical Author”.

This shows that J&K has a great potential of talented youth and has the capacity of producing talent which can take our nation to global heights, he added. Sharma also appreciated and lauded the efforts of his parents who were always there for him and supported him a lot in every way possible.

He also appealed to the parents of other children as well to not put their wards under any pressure and let them explore their talents and interests so that they can excel in the stream which they chose for themselves.

Sharma also said that Onkar Singh is the only child from Jammu to receive Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar since the time this award programme was started and he is amongst those 49 students across the country who were chosen to receive this prestigious award from the President of India.

Vinod Wazir, Yash Pal Shivgotra, Varinder Dogra, Rajesh Saini, Kaka Dubey, Praveen Ghai, Bubesh Sharma, Rahul Nargotra, Paramjeet, Abhishek Sharma and Rakesh Sharma were also present.