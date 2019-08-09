Sat felicitates KAS rank holder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and ex-MLA, Sat Sharma felicitated Kanav Mahajan, son of late Anil Gupta, resident of Rehari Colony Jammu, who has secured 34th rank in recently declared JKPSC (KAS) examination results.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma lauded Kanav’s achievement and advised him to work with honesty and sustained devotion to promote common man’s welfare. He also congratulated Kanav’s mother and his teachers, who motivated and inspired him for such an outstanding performance in JKPSC examination. Sharma wished him good luck for all future endeavours.

Attributing his success to his mother and teachers, Kanav Mahajan stated that his success is the outcome of support and love he got from the family, teachers and friends. He further promised that he will work with full dedication to serve the society and nation.

Pertinent to mention here that earlier Kanav was serving as an AE (Assistant Engineer) in the Power Development Department. Arun Chibber, Sanjay Khanna, Sanjeev Sharma, Balwan Singh, Urvashi Gupta, Munish Gupta, Subash Gupta, Usha Gupta and Vimal Gupta were also present.