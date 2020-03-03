Sat dedicates newly constructed lanes to Ward 41 residents

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and former MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated and dedicated three newly constructed lanes at Ward No 41, Talab Tillo.

Corporator Sanjay Baru, Mandal President Keshav Chopra, JMC officials, local residents and political activists of the area were present.

The works were done under the supervision of JMC at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh in Anand Nagar Lane 3, By Lane of Surya Vihar and Anand Vihar Lane 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that the development works are being done in each and every ward of Jammu West Assembly segment and wherever necessary, the works are being done by the concerned departments on priority so that people do not suffer. He said that BJP is the only party who has taken overall development as the primary task and reached out to every household under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AE JMC Vinay Arora, Jaideep Sambyal, Vinod Wazir, Atul Chopra, K.L Kitchloo, M.K Zutshi, Rohit Kumar, Jatinder Khajuria, Yash Pal Shivgotra, Rajesh Saini and M.L Koul were also present.