Sat conducts Public Darbar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In persistence with the agenda of clean and transparent governance along with race for the growth and the development of the area, J&K BJP State President and local MLA from Jammu West Constituency, Sat Sharma on Sunday toured the area of Krishna Nagar Mohalla, Ward No 12 where a public meeting was organised by Navyug Yuva Sangthan (NYS) and simultaneously open public Darbar was organized by the MLA, in which various departmental officials also participated along with local BJP leaders.

Health Officer, Assistant Floriculture Officer, JMC officials, officials from Education Department, PWD and UEED were invited to sort out the issues of the local residents.

During the open Darbar, members of NYS also highlighted their demands mainly pertaining to development and cleanliness of the area. MLA also donated an automobile from Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to clear the area of the debris in a time bound manner thus adding a feather to ongoing cleanliness drive in the constituency.

Locals thanked the MLA for getting clear the Science College Nallah which was a long pending and genuine demand.

There was also an open discussion felicitated by the MLA, between the local residents and the officials of all departments regarding various issues of both sides after which the MLA accompanied by the officials conducted door to door survey of the area.