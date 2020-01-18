Sasan seeks release of mainstream political leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial Vice President, Gurdeep Singh Sasan on Friday urged the government to release all political leaders, saying that it would lead in initiating political activities in Jammu and Kashmir in order to normalise the situation.

While addressing party workers at Channi Himmat, Sasan expressed concern over continued detention of the party leadership for nearly five and half months and said that it has impacted democratic activities in this part of the country.

“We urge the government to take urgent steps to normalise the situation and allow democratic activity to take place with release of all mainstream political leaders, detained since August 5 including three former Chief Ministers,” he said.

Sasan also expressed dismay over slow pace of development and sought expeditious completion of various schemes especially utility services to provide basic facilities to people during ongoing winter season.

He urged the cadre to reach out to people and take up their issues and problems with all concerned for immediate redressal.

Others present on the occasion included Kewal Kumar Sharma, Capt Trithpal Singh, Yudhvir Singh Jamwal, Kewal Gupta, Ravinder Raina, Sourab Malhotra and Gagandeep Singh.