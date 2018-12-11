Sarvodaya Public School celebrates Annual Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sarvodaya Public School, Pouni Chak, near here celebrated Annual Day.

Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma was the Chief Guest and Satpal Karloopia and Surinder Choudhary were the Guests of Honour on the occasion. Trustees of the School, Neelam Sharma, Subash Chander Sharma and the Chairperson, Radhika were also present.

The programme commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp followed by the welcome speech of the School Captain Mansi Sharma.

Programme highlights were Saraswati Vandana, Bhangra and Taekwondo.

Tiny tots of Nursery class made a beautiful presentation by highlighting the culture of different states.

The school principal Deepika Rajput while presenting the annual report highlighted the vision of the school for the next 5 years.

She said school is to provide scholarships and free education to all students scoring 99 per cent in class 8th/10th board examination.

Meritorious students in various classes and extra co-curricular activities were awarded by the Chief Guest.

Chief Guest praised the efforts of the school management in providing wholesome education at very affordable rates.

He also commended the proposal for free education to the meritorious students.

The vote of thanks was presented by the Coordinator of the School, Suman Bala.