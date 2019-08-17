Sarvahitey donates 2,000 books to Ladakh Academy of Excellence

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Sarvahitey, an NGO based in New Delhi, donated 2000 books to the library of Ladakh Academy of Excellence and Drones (LAED), under their special project titled ‘Project Paper Bridge’. The Project Paper Bridge also donated 500 books to the library at Chamtse School Choglamsar and 200 books at Lions’ Club Hostel, Leh. Sarvahitey aims at setting-up 1000 libraries across India ‘connecting India through libraries’. Sarvahitey also donated a computer set for library-looking for having a digitalised version of books and knowledge.

“LAED invites readers to their free library for reading purposes. For lending, one must require membership or deposit a book based on book-bank model,” Director, Ladakh Academy of Excellence and Drones (LAED), Namgyal Angmo told STATE TIMES on Friday. She expressed gratitude towards Sarvahitey, headed by Prem Prakash and his team members for the kind gesture and incredible efforts, to add libraries in Leh.