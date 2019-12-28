Sarv Dharam Sewa Samiti distributes warm clothes, stationery among children

STATE TIMES NEWSSAMBA: The Sarv Dharam Sewa Samiti on Saturday distributed warm clothes and stationery items among the students of Government Middle School Sarain located at village Nud in District Samba. The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Amardeep Singh, while the members of Sarv Dharam Sewa Samiti was also present on this occasion. The members distributed the warm clothes, stationery and eatable items among the school children. Those present on the occasion including Surinder Mishra, Sunil Thappa, Vivek Gupta, Parshotam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sarpanch Surinder Singh and Panch Arti Devi.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Thane DSP surprises women cops with special ‘Mardaani-2’ show
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper