Sarv Dharam Sewa Samiti distributes warm clothes, stationery among children

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The Sarv Dharam Sewa Samiti on Saturday distributed warm clothes and stationery items among the students of Government Middle School Sarain located at village Nud in District Samba.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Amardeep Singh, while the members of Sarv Dharam Sewa Samiti was also present on this occasion. The members distributed the warm clothes, stationery and eatable items among the school children.

Those present on the occasion including Surinder Mishra, Sunil Thappa, Vivek Gupta, Parshotam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sarpanch Surinder Singh and Panch Arti Devi.