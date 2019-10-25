Sarpanchs, Panchs term BDC polls ‘new dawn of grassroots democracy’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Samba: As the Block Development Council (BDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 98.3 per cent polling on Thursday, sarpanches and panches expressed joy on becoming a part of this first-ever election and said they see it as a path to the “dawn of a new era” for grassroots-level democracy.

Of the three-tier Panchayat Raj system, the government has implemented the second tier with BDC polls, but panches hope for immediate elections to the third tier to elect district chairpersons.

“We are very happy to become part of history by taking part in the first-ever BDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a step toward a new dawn of grassroots-level democracy in the state,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a panch of Pandora border panchayat (Samba).

Kumar said it will empower the Panchayat Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir. He batted strongly for holding earlier polls to choose district chairpersons.

Like him, Naib Sarpanch Abdul Rasheed of Reasi also patted the government for taking the bold step to hold polls to block development councils for the first time. “It will empower democratic setup from villages to districts by empowering sarpanches and panches. We are very happy today,” he said.

Sarpanch Ritu Choudhary of Kathua echoed Rasheed.

“Holding these polls was a challenge. But the government and election body took a bold step. We are happy to be part of this election.

We want the government to hold election to the third tier also,” she said. The sarpanches and panches, who voted enthusiastically on Thursday, feel a fully functioning Panchayat Raj system would boost development of rural areas.