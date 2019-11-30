Sarpanchs, Panchs exposed hollow claims of development: Cong

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress said that large scale resentment expressed by people, especially the elected Sarpanchs and Panchs from various parts of Jammu region, have exposed hollow claims of development at grass root level during past three years.

The PCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, while reacting to reports from various nooks and corners of the region, expressed by people especially grass root level representatives during ‘Back to Village’ programme is indicative of the ground reality and hollowness of false claims of massive development during past 3 years.

He said that resentment being shown by villagers led by Sarpanchs and Panchs showed that there is a lot of difference between hollow claims of BJP leaders in Jammu region and ground level reality, as far as development or fulfilling basic needs of people in rural areas is concerned.

Sharma said that large sized hoardings alongside roads have come up in more than a year ago claiming 100 per cent electrification in Jammu and Kashmir but the situation on ground is quite contrary, as there are several such villages, hamlets and households who are without electricity even today. He said that false claims were exposed during 2nd phase of ‘Back to Village’ as people have been protesting against lack of development and their claims in earlier phase. It should be an eye-opener for BJP especially those leaders who are issuing statements about claims of development, he added.

Sharma stressed upon the need of more practical approach towards Panchayats by further empowering the same with adequate funds at their command to come-up to the expectations of people in rural areas.