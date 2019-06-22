Sarpanch booked for assaulting Patwari

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Police on Saturday booked a Sarpanch for assaulting a Patwari at Kishtwar.

As per the details, a Sarpanch entered in verbal duel with a Patwari which came in the area for making identify cards. Later, Sarpanch attacked the Patwari, who lodged a complaint with police. In-charge Police Station Kishtwar registered a case against Sarpanch and started investigation.