Sarpanch booked for assaulting Patwari

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: Police on Saturday booked a Sarpanch for assaulting a Patwari at Kishtwar. As per the details, a Sarpanch entered in verbal duel with a Patwari which came in the area for making identify cards. Later, Sarpanch attacked the Patwari, who lodged a complaint with police. In-charge Police Station Kishtwar registered a case against Sarpanch and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper