Saroori condoles demises

KISHTWAR: J&K Congress Committee Vice President and Former Minister, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori has condoled the deaths of Ashfaq Ahmed Kelu from Doda, Maqbool Ahmed Veeri journalist from Anantnag, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh from Binoon Bunjwah, Gaffer Ahmed Lone, Ghulam Mohd Baig both from Baigpura Singpora, Noor Din from Laey Sarthal, Father of Suraj Prakash from Badhath Drabshalla, Zena Begum Grandmother of Pervaiz Ahmed from Karna Inderwal, Malikha Begum Mother of Chowdhary Mohd Ishaq from Patshalla Bunjwah, Chowdhary Lal Hussain from Bamboo, Zafferullah Parray from Malanoo Kahara, Mohd Hussain Qazi from Kashithava Tanta, Marina Begum mother of Manzoor Ahmed from Beli Jakyas, Abdul Rashid Malik resident of Malikpura, Mathaba Begum from Bhatyas, Ghulam Nabi Kumhar from Challar Jakyas, Misra Begum from Amritpura, Mohd Amin and Shair Mohd both from Amritpura Bhalessa who passed away recently.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families”, said Saroori.

Expressing grief and shock over the sad demises, Saroori said that their death has created a vacuum which cannot be filled so easily. “They were highly learned and committed persons.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved families, Mr. Saroori prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the families in his hour of grief to bear the irreparable loss.