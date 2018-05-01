Saroori condoles demises

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kishtwar: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Inderwal, Ghulam Mohd Saroori on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demises of Lashmir Begum mother of late Ghulam Nabi Malik, Shareef Hussain Keen resident of Jawalapur Bonjwah, Khursheed Ahmed Malik resident of Malik market Kishtwar, Tara Chand resident of Simbole Kuchal and Mohd Ashraf Sheikh resident of Sarkoot Kishtwar. Saroori expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and conveyed his sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah for blessing peace to the departed souls beside a place for them in heaven.