Saradha scam probe: CBI seeks meeting with SIT members

Kolkata: The CBI has sought a meeting with the members of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was earlier probing the multi-crore-rupee Saradha scam to get access to documents and clarity on some issues, a spokesperson of the central agency said.

“We want to proceed with (investigation into) the Saradha scam for which the CBI is seeking a meeting with the members of the SIT, comprising few police officers who are now in different positions,” the agency’s spokesperson told PTI.

He said the purpose of the meeting is to plug the gaps which are hampering the investigation process.

The CBI wrote a letter to the West Bengal director general of police on August 18 for a meeting with the SIT members at the place and time of their convenience between August 21 and 25, he said.

“But so far we have not got any response either from the DGP or any of the SIT members,” he added.

The West Bengal government had formed the SIT in 2013 with officers drawn from the state’s CID and Kolkata Police.

The Supreme Court had ordered a probe into the Saradha scam, which surfaced in 2013, and transferred the case to the CBI next year.

Thousands of investors were left in a lurch by the scam and it led to the arrest of many leaders and ministers of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress. All of them are now out on bail.

Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen and his close associate Debjani Mukherjee, who were arrested in 2013 from Kashmir, are still in jail custody. (PTI)