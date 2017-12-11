Sara Ali Khan is a hard-working actor: Sushant

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has praised co-star Sara Ali Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut with their film “Kedarnath”, for all the hard work she is putting into the project.

Sara, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, features opposite Sushant in the Abhishek Kapoor- directed film, which is set to be released next year.

When asked about Sara, Sushant told reporters, “She is working really hard… I don’t think it will be right for me to say anything (else) at the moment. You guys watch the film and decide for yourself.”

The actor was speaking at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards here last night.

When asked how Sara is different from the other female actors he has worked with so far, the “MS Dhoni” star responded saying, “I only look at one thing while working on a film… Like I realise slowly what kind of product is being made.

“I don’t think about it much but when I am enjoying working, then everything good is happening. And I am enjoying a lot (while) working on ‘Kedarnath’,” he said.

As her senior in the industry, Sushant said he had given a piece of advice to Sara while shooting for the film.

“She is quite able and already knows a lot. But the only thing that I have shared with her is that I don’t fear failures.

“If I am enjoying doing something, I don’t think about its outcome. I am not that careful and this is one thing that helps you in the long run,” he said.

Besides “Kedarnath”, Sushant is busy prepping for Abhishek Chaubey’s next and dubbing for Jacqueline Fernandez- starrer “Drive”. (PTI)