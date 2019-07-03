Sanskrit scholars call on Sham Lal; seek opening of Gurukuls

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Sanskrit scholars led by Mahant Rohit Shastri met former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma and discussed various issues here on Tuesday.

While interacting with the former Minister, Shastri said that many renowned Sanskrit poets of the history belonged to J&K, including Abhinavgupt, Kalhana Bilhana and others. It is a matter of concern that presently, the State lacks Sanskrit Gurukuls, he said.

Shastri sought support of former Minister in establishing Sanskrit Gurukuls in the State, for promoting Sanskrit language. He asserted that students belonging to Sanskrit get lesser facilities and opportunities in the State and the need of the hour is to uplift Sanskrit language in J&K. Necessary steps should be taken for opening a number of Sanskrit Gurukuls in J&K and Sanskrit Department in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, he emphasised.

Sham Lal assured Shastri that he will take up the matter with the Governor Satya Pal Malik for early consideration of highlighted demands.