Sanskrit scholars call on Sham Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A number of Sanskrit scholars and students met Sham Lal Sharma, former Minister and BJP leader and expressed gratitude for setting-up of three Central Sanskrit Universities. The Central Sanskrit Universities 2019 Bill, presented by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union HRD Minister, was passed in ongoing Lok Sabha session.

On the occasion, Sham Lal said that Sanskrit is not only a language, but is the soul of Indian culture and heritage.

Sanskrit scholars present on the occasion included Rohit Shastri, Dr Dayanath, Dr Sanjay Mishra and Rohit Sharma.