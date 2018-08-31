Sanskrit Saptah celebrations conclude

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Week-long celebrations in connection with Sanskrit Saptah concluded here on Thursday at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Shri Ranbir Campus, Jammu.

On the occasion SSP, Jammu, Kulbir Singh was the Chief Guest. Renowned National Sanskrit Poet, Dr. Rama Kant Shukla, Head, Devavani Parishad, was the Learned Key Note Speaker (Saraswat Atithi) on the occasion.

The special lecture on the occasion was delivered by Dr. Prabhat Kumar Mahapatra, Head, Department of Jyotisha. Dr. Satish Kumar Kapoor, Head, Department of Sahitya graced the dais as the Distinguished Guest. The inaugural function was presided over by the Principal, Prof. Vasudev Sharma.

Delivering his special lecture on Rashi Swaroop Vimarsha, Dr. Prabhat Kumar Mahapatra, Head of the Department of Jyotisha, said that that Zodiac signs have a direct bearing on the person. He elaborated the effects of these signs on the nature and behaviour of the person.

In his address, Chief Guest SSP Kulbir Singh described Sanskrit as the oldest language of the world and said that Sanskrit is the mother of all languages.

In his address, Dr Ramakanta Shukla said that in Shri Ranbir Campus as well as in all the 11 campuses of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, throughout the year, all the 365 days of the year, Sanskrit is taught and studied, and is spoken, so we can say that Sanskrit Celebrations go on all the year round in these campuses.

Talking about the demand about introducing Sanskrit as a compulsory subject in the schools of the State, Prof. Vasudev Sharma said that although a world class university campus for Sanskrit education has been created in the state, the intake of students from the state is miserable low since the catchment area of the students has been dried up because of absence of Sanskrit as a subject at school level.

In his report regarding the functions and activities orgnanized during the Sanskrit Week, Dr. Hari Shankar Pandey of Department of Vyakarana, informed the audience about the week-long celebrations.

B.Ed students of the Campus presented a Sanskrit Skit about the Empowerment of the Weak.

Prof. Vasudev Sharma, Principal, mentioning the historical context of the Shastrarthas of Shri Shankracharya and Mandan Mishra, exhorted the Sanskrit world to keep that tradition alive and to work for the solving the contemporary problems through such shastra Charchas.