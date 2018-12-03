Sanskrit learning workshop begins at SMVDU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The School of Philosophy & Culture (SoPC) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra is organising a Sanskrit Learning Workshop from Dec 1 to 14, 2018 in the department.

Dr. Anil K. Tewari, coordinator of the course said that with an aim to promote Sanskrit language more than 20 participants have been enrolled in the program and more are planning to join it shortly.

Dr. Rajiv Ranjan Sinha (retd.), Professor of Sanskrit, Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya, Varanasi is the resource person for this workshop. Dr. Rajiv today elaborated the basic structure of the Sanskrit and highlighted the relevance of learning Sanskrit language.

He cited the mantra of Rig Veda which considers the language as qualified by seven Vibhaktis (Nominative, accusative, instrumental, dative, ablative, genitive, locative and vocative), three Vachanas (singular, dual and plural) and three genders (masculine, feminine and neuter). The nominal and verbal words in Sanskrit originate from roots (Dhatus) with the association of suffixes (Pratyayas). Sanskrit is said to be the most scientific language ever known to the humanity.

An evidence of its scientific nature can be seen in its recognition as the most suitable language for computational purposes. Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, wished all the Sanskrit learners an enriching learning experience.