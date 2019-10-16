Sanrachna Colors lit Yuvtarang

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Yuvtarang 2019 on Tuesday entered in the fourth day of Sanrachna segment here.

The event commenced with a hearty welcome by Dr Raj Singh Narania, Associate Professor, GCOE to the jury and guests.

Prof S.P Sharma, Dean Faculty of Sciences graced the prize distribution ceremony. He appreciated the colourful and creative display of talent of volunteers in varied events and encouraged them to further hone their artistic skills and bring laurels to the University.

Dr. Twinkle Suri, Dean Students Welfare exhorted that the contest in Creative and Fine Arts provides a platform for the young learners to promote their fibres of aesthetic awareness, creativity, emotional expression and also appreciation of diversity.

Prof Sarika Manhas from Jammu University, Amit Bhardwaj, Senior Video Journalist, (Times Now Channel) and Rakesh Sharma (IMFA) were the adjudicators for Painting and Collage contest.

Dr Shalini Sharma (GCW Parade), Pallavi Sachdeva (Jammu University) and Amarjeet (IMFA) adjudged the Poster-making and Sketching competition.

Prof. Nidhi Kotwal (GCW Parade), Hemu Karki, Aesthetician and Prof. Renu Nanda, noted academician were the jury for Rangoli and Mehandi contest.

In Collage competition, Tamanna Sharma (GCW Gandhi Nagar), Ankit Sharma and Nishant Singh (GGM Science College) clinched the first, second and third positions.

Sameksha Sharma and Hemanshi Malhotra (GCW Gandhi Nagar) and Binish Khan (GGM Science College) secured the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the Painting competition. In Poster-making, Vanshika Ahuja and Sparsh Dubey (SPMR College) and Saharsh Arora (School of Humanities and Liberal Arts) bagged the first, second and third prizes.

In Rangoli contest, Ankit Sharma (GGM Science College), Divyanshi (School of Humanities and Liberal Arts) and Shiwali (GCOE) won the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

Tamanna Sharma (GCW Gandhi Nagar), Saharsh Arora (School of Humanities and Liberal Arts) and Mamta Sharma (School of Sciences) clinched the first, second and third positions in Sketching. Sheetal and Akanksha (School of Sciences) won first & third prizes while Anjum Nazneen (GGM Science College) bagged the second prize in Mehandi contest.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Davinder Kour, Cultural Coordinator, CLUJ, Dr. Shalini Rana, Convener Cultural Committee and Incharge events, Dr. Shubhra Jamwal (GCOE) under the overall and Supervision of Dr. Banpreet Kour and Prof. Sunil Uppal, Associate Deans and Dr Devinder K. Sharma, Dr. Geetanjali Rajput and Prof. Shamim, Assistant Deans, Students Welfare.