Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has done some memorable comic roles, has signed a multi-starrer comedy film titled “Blockbuster”.
Producer Sandeep Singh, who had earlier collaborated with Dutt on his comeback film “Bhoomi”, is producing “Blockbuster”.
The “Munnabhai” series actor says he has always loved the genre.
“It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of ‘Blockbuster’ is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again,” Dutt said in a statement here.
“It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba (Dutt). There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It’s not just his timing that is perfect, it’s the expressions he gives that are hilarious,” Singh said.
The film is written by hit franchise writer duo of Sajid-Farhad, known for “Golmaal”, “Housefull 2” and “Dhamaal Returns”.
To be directed by newcomers Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora, “Blockbuster” will be shot almost entirely in Mauritius. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sanjay Dutt to star in comedy film “Blockbuster”
Feels great to be 40, will continue to challenge gender stereotypes: Rani
As an actor, it is my duty to innovate: Rani Mukerji
Big Bazaar honours Miss India 2018 Jammu audition winners
Madhuri Dixit repalces Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s next, Janhvi thanks actor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper