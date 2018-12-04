Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma to team up for gangster film

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma are set to collaborate for for a gangster film.

Dutt was last seen in “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3”, while Aayush made his acting debut with “Loveyatri”.

“The film is loosely inspired by the underworld and an era of its rise and fall. Since it’s a high octane action film, we could think of no one better than the legendary Sanjay Dutt.

“Aayush Sharma seems promising and has great screen presence. We were both keen on working with each other,” producer Prerna Arora told PTI.

Formalities with both the actors are underway. An official announcement will be made soon.

The film will be jointly produced by Prerna under the banner Five Studio Five Elements and choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

It will go on floors in May 2019.

Dutt also has Karan Johar’s home production film “Kalank” and Ashutosh Gowariker directed “Panipat” in his kitty. (PTI)