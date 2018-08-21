Sanitary inspector suspended for poor sanitation in SDH Nowshera

RAJOURI: A sanitary inspector of Sub District Hospital Nowshera was placed under suspension for poor sanitation in the health centre.
The action was taken a day after the visit of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad in SDH Nowshera during which he inspected Emergency and other wards of the centre and pointed out poor cleanliness of various wards and the outer premises of hospital besides overall shabby condition of the SDH.
This in turn has created unhygienic and infectious environment for the patients and their attendants thereby putting them at grave risk.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’ to release in Kazakhstan
Kajol always lights up the screen, says Neha Dhupia
‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
Being wanted and respected feels good: Kajol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper