Sanitary inspector suspended for poor sanitation in SDH Nowshera

RAJOURI: A sanitary inspector of Sub District Hospital Nowshera was placed under suspension for poor sanitation in the health centre.

The action was taken a day after the visit of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad in SDH Nowshera during which he inspected Emergency and other wards of the centre and pointed out poor cleanliness of various wards and the outer premises of hospital besides overall shabby condition of the SDH.

This in turn has created unhygienic and infectious environment for the patients and their attendants thereby putting them at grave risk.