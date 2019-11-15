Sangram Sena expresses concern on dilapidated condition of roads

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A team of Sangram Sena J&K raised serious concern over dilapidated condition of roads in rural areas of Jammu district.

R K Raina, President Sangram Sena J&K said that condition of roads from Halqa Chowk to Jaswan Bus Stand via Kullah, Halqa Chowk to Jassore Chack Morh and Jaswan is in shambles, often resulting in accidents.

Raina urged the Lt Governor to direct the concerned for taking appropriate steps for immediate repair of aforesaid roads, so that people can get a sigh of relief.

Rajesh Banathia, Chief Organiser; Arjun Singh Slathia (Panch Nagrota) Chief Advisor; Raju Jamwal, President Ward No 8, Rehari; Dr A K Chopra, District Jammu President; Rajesh Langer, President Ward No 10, Pacca Danga; Shiv Kapoor, State Secretary Sangram Sena; Vishal Singh, President Sangram Sena Youth Wing; Arjun Singh, Panch Nagrota, Advisor Sangram Sena, Ravi Singh and Sudhir Padha were also present on the occasion.