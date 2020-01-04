Sangram Sena deputation calls on Assistant Transport Commissioner

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Sangram Sena, Jammu and Kashmir led by its President, R.K Raina met Assistant Transport Commissioner, Jammu, Swaran Singh and apprised of the problems being faced by the inhabitants of Nagrota especially school going children.

Raina apprised the Assistant Transport Commissioner that all the buses which were passing through the Nagrota are now diverted and are not passing through the Nagrota. In this regard, residents as well as school children of Kameni area are suffering badly, he said.

Raina urged upon the Assistant Transport Commissioner to allow Auto Rikshaws to ply from Jammu to Kameni Nagrota so that the public can have a sigh of relief.

“The Assistant Transport Commissioner has assured us that orders in this regard will be issued for allowing Auto Rikshaws (Min-Auto) to ply from Panjtirthi to Kameni Nagrota,” Raina said.