Sangram Sena celebrates Diwali with inmates of Bal Niketan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sangram Sena (J&K) celebrated Diwali with the inmates of Bal Niketan, Ved Mandir, Amphalla, at a function held here on Sunday.

Different stalls of eatables were installed for the children by the Sangram Sena. The children enjoyed the eatables. They were also provided crackers to give a feeling to them that they are part and parcel of the society.

R.R Raina, President of the Sangram Sena said that Sena is committed to help and support those neglected children especially orphans and disabled to boost them. He also appealed the public to come forward and help these children. Among those who were present include R.C Puri Ex Secretary Red Cross, Brij Mehra, Rajesh Banthia, Dr Deepak Kapoor, Sudhir Padha, Kamal, K.K Abrol, Rakesh Sharma, Satpal Sharma, Bobby and Ashok Verma were also present.