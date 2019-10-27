Sangram Sena celebrates Diwali with Bal Ashram inmates

State Times News JAMMU: Sangram Sena, Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated Diwali with the inmates of Bal Ashram at Vaid Mandir, Ambphalla, Jammu. The programme was organized under the leadership of R.K Raina, President Sangram Sena. On the occasion, Vikas Sharma, VC JDA, was the Chief Guest while Rattan Lal Gupta President, Ware House Association was the Guest of Honour. The function started with distribution of sweets, books, crackers and gifts among the children living in Bal Ashram. In addition to above, eatable stalls were installed for the children. Among other who participated in the function included Capt R.S Langeh, General Secretary, Sangram Sena, Ved Gandotra, President, Freedom Fighter Association, Sudhir Padha, Chairman Divine Touch and Member Sewa Samiti, Brij Mehra, President Jammu Pragrati Manch, Jammu, Rajesh Banathia, Karnail Chand, Raju Jamwal, Sudhir Padha, Dr A.K Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Rakesh Langer, Sat Pal Sharma and Rajeev Mahajan were also present.
