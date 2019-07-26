Sangeet Natak Akademi workshop on acting concludes

????????????????????????????????????

JAMMU: A ten-day specialized acting training workshop concluded here on Thursday at Natrang Studio Theatre, Jammu.

The workshop was the second under the series ‘The Need for Right Training’, which is an initiative by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi Ministry of Culture, Government of India to reach across the nation and provide the young acting aspirants with the world class training in acting.

The participants were introduced to the latest methodologies of the world of learning in theatre. Voice, breathing, emotion, imagination, relaxation, sense memory, emotional memory, etc are some of the points which were covered in this ten-day workshop.

‘Need for Right Training’ was conceptualised and executed by Vikram Sharma who is a Delhi-based actor and actor trainer. He is alumni of world renowned Lee Strasberg theatre and Film Institute, New York.

The youngsters who were part of this workshop included Rishav Sharma, Kuldeep Angral, Aarti Devi, Abhinav Sharma, Kananpreet Kour, Meenakshi Bhagat, Mohit Sharma, Udit Sagar, Sumit Raina, Shivam Singh, Manoj Kumar Lalotra, Ajay Kumar Lalotra, Iftikar Mughal, Sushant Singh Charak, Akash Wadhwan and Adil Khan.