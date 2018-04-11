Sangarsh organises inter-college seminar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Sangarsh-A Civic Movement for Justice, Equality, Peace, Prosperity and Brotherhood organised an inter college symposium competition on the theme ‘My Vision My Concern for Rajouri’ along with a inter-school cultural performances on Pahari, Gojri, Kashmiri and Dogri themes as a part of Rajouri Day celebrations.

Advocate Choudhary Qamar Hussain, MLA Rajouri was the Chief Guest while Prof. Javed Qazi, Principal Govt. PG College, Rajouri presided over the function.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, General Secretary of the movement apprised the people about the aims and objectives of the movement.

Dr. Javed Iqbal Raina, Convener Cultural Committee, Govt. PG College Rajouri applauded the Sangarsh for choosing the land of Rajouri for spreading the message of peace and harmony.

In his presidential remarks Prof. Javee Qazi said that it is a great feeling to see the participation of young intellectaul minds in Rajouri Day celebrations. This shows our concern, zeal and enthusiasm for our ancestors who sacrificed their lives for our nation.

The proceedings of the seminar and cultural programme was conducted by Vikrant Sharma, Event Coordinator of Rajouri Day celebrations.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Adv. Israr Mirza, Secretary Sangarsh Movement. Prominent among others who were present include Vishal Pahari, Advocate Shokat Choudhary, Sr. Vice-President of Sangarsh, Muneer Mirza ,Ilyas Choudhary Advocate Zulfqar Kassana, Priya Sharma, Sonam Sharma, Kanav Badyal, Prof. Farooq Shah, Prof. Netar Sharma, Prof. Yash Paul Sharma, Manir Mirza and many more.